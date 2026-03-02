Toxic Song Tabaahi Out: Yash and Kiara Advani sizzle with electric chemistry in the powerhouse audio track

Geetu Mohandas directorial Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slowly inching towards its big screen debut. But before the film releases on March 19, 2026, the makers dropped its first single, Tabaahi. The poster of the audio track showcases Kiara and Yash’s striking chemistry, giving a peek into their love-smitten character in the film. Check it out.

Toxic’s first single is out

After teasing the fans with a sensual poster, the first single track from Geetu Mohandas’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally released. The 4-minute 26-second track is about the couple’s love that collapses the system and wreaks havoc. The new poster shows Advani taking Yash in her warm embrace by the beach. The actors share sizzling chemistry, and they unwind by the beach, overlooking the setting sun. Tabaahi is a love song, composed and sung by Vishal Mishra with lyrics by Raj Shekhar.

Here's the track:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, singer-composer Vishal Mishra revealed that with Tabaahi, he wanted to capture the raw, charged energy of love in its most honest form. Talking about the film, he added, “Toxic is a very unique film, and the music had to rise to that world. It had to feel big, yet immediate. Accessible, yet deeply real.”

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Geetu Mohandas is coming up with a multi-starrer period gangster drama. With its impactful and action-packed trailer, the filmmaker has raised the bar, with many having high hopes with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The movie will feature superstar Yash in dual roles.

He will be joined by an impressive ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Sudev Nair, Balaji Manohar, Kyle Paul, Beatriz Taufenbach, Surjith Gopinath, Amit Tiwari, and many others. Yash and Geetu also turn writers for their ambitious magnum opus.

It’s produced by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming mass entertainer is expected to have a runtime of 3 hours and 15 minutes. Yash’s Toxic will lock horns with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 in cinemas.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Toxic Teaser Out: Yash returns to teach ‘manners’ in Geetu Mohandas’s intoxicating fairy tale for grown-ups