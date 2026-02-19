Toxic Teaser: Makers of Yash starrer gear up to drop second glimpse on February 20, 2026

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi this year. Now, the makers of the Yash starrer have officially announced the teaser date and time along with a gritty new poster.

Toxic: Yash starrer’s teaser to release on February 20, 2026

Taking to their official social media handle, the makers of Toxic announced that the teaser for the Yash starrer will be released on February 20, 2026, at 9:35 AM.

Sharing the update online, the team wrote, “9:35 AM | 20.02.2026. Toxic Teaser.Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 19-03-2026.”

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash, the film features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth as co-leads. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be dubbed and released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

The music and background score have been composed by Ravi Basrur. John Wick action director JJ Perry has choreographed some of the action sequences, while the Anbariv duo has handled select action portions.

For those unaware, a glimpse of Toxic was unveiled last month on Yash’s birthday, introducing the Rocking Star’s character, Raya. The content showcased in the glimpse contained sensitive elements that created significant buzz online, particularly due to its perceived links to Geetu’s earlier statements during a past press conference.

Interestingly, the upcoming period gangster action drama is slated to clash at the box office with the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2.

Yash’s upcoming film

Yash was last seen in a lead role in KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action film was a massive success in theatres and developed a cult-like following.

Nearly four years after its release, the actor will return to the big screen with Toxic. Additionally, he is set to play King Ravana in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana, which is slated for a Diwali release this year.

