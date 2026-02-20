Toxic Teaser Out: Yash returns to teach ‘manners’ in Geetu Mohandas’s intoxicating fairy tale for grown-ups

After teasing the audience for a while, director Geetu Mohandas has finally dropped a major asset of her upcoming thriller, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The teaser of Yash’s gangster film has released, and it’s an overload of thrill, excitement, chaos, drama, and action. Check it out!

Toxic teaser out

Yash broke the internet with his gory and fierce avatar in Toxic. The film's teaser has unveiled, and Geetu Mohandas has surpassed the audience’s expectations with this mass entertainer. The 1-minute 55-second teaser showcases the location, Royale Circus, where the mayhem will happen. Yash’s Raya goes against the world to teach manners to those who betray him.

Watch:

Raya has made it very clear, “It’s over when I say it’s over.” Yash dons the shoes of a ferocious, unforgiving, and wild gangster who operates on his own terms. While the daddy is busy taking down his enemies, there comes a young man who is as toxic and brutal. Will they lock horns or will they side by each other? Well, to uncover this mystery, the audience will have to watch Toxic in cinemas on March 19, 2026. But before that, viewers can enjoy its trailer, supposedly by the first week of March.

While Yash is leading the pack, he will be joined by Kiara Advani, who steps into the intense world of filmmaker Geetu as Nadia. Then comes Nayanthara with guns blazing and a no mercy attitude. She will be seen as the bold and fierce Ganga in this upcoming gangster film.

The two ace actresses are joined by Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth in her biggest pan-Indian project to date. Tara Sutaria as Rebecca and Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa will also be joining the circus to stir the pot and create an intoxicating environment in the film. Actors Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Sudev Nair, Surjith Gopinath, Amit Tiwari, and others will also mark their presence in the actioner.

Toxic is bankrolled by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Toxic (Hindi), trailer update for The Kerala Story 2, final update for Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein