Toxic Trailer Review: Yash’s actioner is a twisted battle of chaos between father and son, turning fairytale into nightmare

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an upcoming action thriller film starring Yash in the lead role. Slated to release in theatres on August 26, 2026, the makers have unveiled its trailer, which explores a nightmarish battle between a chaotic father and his violent son.

Toxic Trailer OUT

In the 4-minute-and-38-second trailer, Yash is introduced as Raya, a wild and unhinged man who simply doesn’t care about the consequences. Ambitious to rule, he manages to break hearts along the way while never truly remaining loyal to anyone. The spread of hatred and the seemingly limitless power in his hands only lead to chaos, as his biggest threat becomes his own son, Ticket.

Watch the trailer here:

Apart from Yash, the trailer also introduces the ladies of Toxic, including Kiara Advani , Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. Each character seems to get involved in the chaos of Raya’s life, only to realise that the man cannot be stopped or controlled by anyone.

With striking visuals and explosive action, along with layered characters and intense relationships, the Kannada-English bilingual film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

As the trailer makes waves on the internet, a netizen wrote, “Full faduuuu Yash bossss Cant wait lets gooooo. The son’s character looks absolute mayhem.” Moreover, another user wrote, “Yash. Thank you sir for delivering this masterclass movie Toxic. Trailer looks massive, grand also fabulous.”

Here are the reactions

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller starring Yash in the lead role, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside director Geetu Mohandas. Produced by KVN Productions, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari and many others in key roles.

The film’s background score is composed by Ravi Basrur, while international action choreographer JJ Perry and the Anbariv duo have choreographed the stunt sequences.

Initially, Toxic was scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, before being postponed to June 4. The release was later pushed once again to secure a more favourable worldwide release window. The film is now set to arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026.

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