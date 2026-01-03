Toxic trailer to drop on January 8, coinciding with Yash's 40th birthday? Here's what we know

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, is slated for release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi this year. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film’s trailer is expected to arrive soon, with the KGF star’s 40th birthday just around the corner.

Yash’s Toxic trailer to release on his 40th birthday?

According to a report by Gulte, Toxic is expected to release its trailer on January 8, 2026, coinciding with the actor’s birthday. As the makers have been rolling out multiple character posters over the past few days, it is anticipated that a major update will arrive on Yash’s birthday.

However, this remains a report for now, as the makers are yet to officially confirm the trailer release date.

Earlier today, the makers of Toxic revealed Tara Sutaria’s character poster, making her casting official. The actress is set to play the role of Rebecca, with her first look presenting her in a femme fatale avatar, wielding a gun.

Earlier, Toxic had unveiled character posters of other actresses as well, including Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth.

All the character posters appear to tease a dark, edgy, and gothic crime world, introducing a new realm of gangsters.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash and the aforementioned actresses, the film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others in pivotal roles.

Before the character introductions, the team had unveiled a poster of the Rocking Star flaunting his back muscles, establishing an unassailable aura.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Following the KGF duology, musician Ravi Basrur has once again taken charge of the music and background score. The makers have also confirmed that John Wick action director JJ Perry has choreographed some of the action sequences, with the Anbarivu duo handling select action portions.

Looking ahead, Yash will also appear as Raavana in Ranbir Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

