Toxic Update: Yash reunites with KGF distributors AA Films, aiming for a massive theatrical release

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi this year. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the upcoming film is one of the most awaited releases of the year, and its distribution rights have been acquired by Anil Thadani’s AA Films.

In a recent update, the makers of Toxic announced that the distribution rights for the film have been acquired by AA Films. The film will be distributed across North India and Nepal by the company, ensuring a wide release.

Interestingly, the film has secured this massive deal as it is set to clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited sequel, Dhurandhar 2.

Confirming the development, Anil Thadani said that Toxic is a cinematic world built with rare ambition and conviction, aiming to bridge Indian and international sensibilities. He stated that from the moment they engaged with the material, it was clear that it was a film designed for the big screen, featuring a scale of visuals, depth of storytelling, and technical finesse that Indian audiences across markets are eager for today.

Thadani added that Yash has consistently elevated the idea of a pan-India star and that with Toxic, he pushes that envelope even further by stepping into a space that feels both rooted and globally resonant. He also said that they are proud to release the film across North India and Nepal.

Earlier, the makers of Toxic had announced that the film’s distribution in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana markets would be handled by Sri Venkateswara Creations, while Phars Film had acquired the overseas distribution rights for all Indian languages.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash, the film features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

