Toxic: Yash announces Geetu Mohandas directorial trailer to release on August 8 ahead of premiere

The excitement surrounding Geetu Mohandas directorial Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has reached a new high as Yash officially announced the release date of the film's much-awaited trailer. Along with the update, the actor unveiled a striking new poster, confirming that the trailer will arrive on August 8, 2026, ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical release on August 26, 2026.

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Yash unveils the trailer release date for Toxic

Sharing the announcement on social media, Yash wrote, "The countdown has begun... #ToxicTrailer on 08-08-2026. #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026." The newly released poster offers a glimpse into the film's dark and stylish world. Presented in black and white, it shows Yash standing alone on a rain-soaked cobblestone street with a weapon in hand as bullets fly around him.

Check out Toxic star Yash's post below:

Recently, the makers unveiled a poster featuring Kiara Advani as Nadia on her birthday. The image showed a close-up of her face. She was seen wearing a red outfit and holding a red sakura hand fan. They captioned it as, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Nadia - @kiaraaliaadvani –Team #Toxic."

About the film Toxic

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film centres on a father-son rivalry. Apart from Yash and Kiara, it stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and others.

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The film's background score is composed by Ravi Basrur. International action choreographer JJ Perry has helmed several action sequences, while the Anbariv duo has choreographed select portions. The cinematography has been handled by Rajeev Ravi. In addition to its Kannada and English versions, the film will also be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.

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