Toxic: Yash claims Geetu Mohandas film's not a typical action gangster story: ‘It has got layers, deep psychology’

Yash is returning to give the audience some high-stakes mass entertainers. Among them is Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, viewers can’t wait to experience in cinemas. With the looks of its poster and teaser, it seems like an all-in-all period gangster movie with loads of mind-boggling action sequences. But, according to the actor, it’s not just that. Apparently, the movie is very layered and has deep psychology. Read on!

Yash clarifies Toxic isn’t just a typical action-gangster story

Ever since the makers dropped the impactful teaser of Yash’s Toxic, cinema-goers have been getting impatient. The crime saga is laced with thrill, drama, mystery, and a whole lot of action. But while talking at the CinemaCon 2026, the South superstar clarified that the ambitious film is very layered.

He reiterated, “It's not a typical action-gangster story. For face value, it would look like a gangster movie with a lot of action, but it has got deep psychology, and it has got very interesting aspects of human life you can resonate with.” Sharing more about the magnum opus, the KGF actor spilled that they have shot the film in English for its international audience.

Yash also took the opportunity to heap praise on director Geetu Mohandas for presenting a dark character in a very unique way. With the help of some of the best technicians, she has given a new take on a gangster film, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

“It’s going to be a visual treat as well as something which makes a huge impact on the audience's psychology as well,” he added.

Apart from Toxic, Yash is also looking forward to the release of his epic movie, Ramayana Part 1, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. The movie also stars Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, but they don’t share the screen in it. Sharing the reason, Yash spilled that since it’s a two-part saga, Part 1 showcases Rama (played by Ranbir) and Ravana’s (played by Yash) kingdoms.

He also called RK a “fabulous actor” with whom he has great chemistry and mutual respect. Ramayana Part 1 is expected to release theatrically around Diwali 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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