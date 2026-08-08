Toxic: Yash guarantees every ‘Kannadiga’ will be proud of film; Nayanthara opens up on 'agreeing to attend trailer event'

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is the much-awaited action thriller film starring Yash, marking his subsequent release after KGF: Chapter 2. As the movie is slated to release on August 26, 2026, its trailer was recently launched, with the Rocking Star affirming his belief in the film’s success, saying that every Kannadiga will be proud of it.

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Toxic: Yash affirms confidence behind action thriller film

Speaking at the Toxic event, Yash said, “When you want to do something in life, nothing should stop you. Most of us listen to people who say bad things about us or tell us what we can't do.”

The actor added, “I think I'm someone who doesn't listen to anybody. If somebody tells me that I can't do something, I'll only see their lack of imagination or their stupidity. If I can see it clearly, I believe there's nothing in life that you can't achieve when you put in the effort, time, and energy.”

Yash concluded, “I will say this: every Kannadiga will be proud of this film after you watch it. Everyone will walk out with their head held up high.” (Loosely translated from Kannada.)

During the same event, Nayanthara was also asked why she usually tends to avoid promotional events but had arrived for the Toxic event. In response, the actress said, “It's not that I don't want to attend promotional events. It's just that I'm not very good at it. So I stay away from them, but this was special for so many reasons. But I think it's just Yash. He just made a call, and it was enough for me to attend the event.”

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More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is the upcoming action thriller film starring Yash in the lead role. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie follows the story of Raya, a chaotic and unhinged man who is ambitious to gain control and build an empire.

With an unconventional life, the man also fathers a child out of wedlock, only for his son to return seeking revenge against his father. As the father-son clash lies at the heart of the tale, several layers unfold throughout the story, which seem to have been teased in the trailer.

While Yash plays both father and son, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi play pivotal roles.

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ALSO READ: Toxic Trailer Review: Yash’s actioner is a twisted battle of chaos between father and son, turning fairytale into nightmare