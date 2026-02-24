Toxic: Yash introduces Balaji Manohar as Bheera with an intriguing poster of Geetu Mohandas directorial

Geetu Mohandas’s upcoming gangster film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, has been keeping the audience intrigued by dropping key assets every day. Yet again, the protagonist Yash introduced cinebuffs with Bheera, played by Balaji Manohar. Check out the intriguing poster!

Balaji Manohar joins Yash’s Toxic as Bheera

The third week of March 2026 will see superstar Yash in a fierce and raw avatar. He is all set to play a dual role in Geetu Mohandas’s upcoming mass entertainer, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Minutes ago, Yash dropped an intriguing poster featuring actor Balaji Manohar, who is set to play Bheera in the actioner.

By unveiling a character from their film, the makers are maintaining the momentum while feeding the curiosity of Yash’s fans. The thriller teaser gave them a peek into Geetu’s toxic world that is dark, gory, and horrifying. On February 23, 2025, the team shared the killer poster of Sudev Nair, who will be seen playing a character called Karmadi.

Soon after, they announced that Akshay Oberoi, known for Hindi films like Piku and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, will also be joining the impressive cast. Akshay will be playing Tony in the film. The retro-inspired look and him standing on a pile of bodies in the poster reflect how brutal and gray his character will be in the upcoming actioner.

Apart from them, the movie also features an impressive line-up of female actors. Ace actress of South cinema, Nayanthara, will be coming guns blazing as Ganga, while Kiara Advani will be charming the audience with her sensual character, Nadia. Tara Sutaria is all set to play Rebecca, while Huma Qureshi will be seen as Elizabeth in her first pan-Indian film. Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa is a bomb waiting to explode.

To refresh your memory, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is all set to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026. Made on a budget of INR 600 crore, the movie is expected to break major box office records. Having said that, it will be locking horns with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge in theatres.

