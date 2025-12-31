Toxic: Nayanthara set to play the daring and fierce Ganga in Yash’s upcoming gangster movie

Ace actor Yash has been keeping his audience excited by dropping crucial assets from his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Just now, he dropped the first look of actress Nayanthara, who will be playing the bold and fierce Ganga in his upcoming gangster film. Check it out!

Nayanthara to play Ganga in Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

The anticipation around Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is at an all-time high. The Geetu Mohandas film has a promising cast, raising the hopes of cinema buffs. On December 31, 2025, the makers introduced the world to their Ganga, which will be played by none other than Nayanthara.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Yash dropped the first look of the actress, looking like a killing machine in her sensual avatar. “Introducing Nayanthara as GANGA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,” read the captions.

The impactful poster showcases the actress entering what seems like a high-profile casino. With a weapon in her hand and an intention to kill, the actress makes heads turn with her loud and captivating presence. In a stunning all black look, Ganga from Geetu Mohanda’s Toxic is here to slay with her wild, no-mercy attitude.

Earlier this month, the makers introduced Kiara Advani as Nadia in the upcoming actioner. The Bollywood actress is set to make a bang-on comeback after delivering a baby girl. In the poster, Advani looks enveloped with melancholy, making fans curious about her role.

While talking about Advani’s character, proud director Geetu Mohandas shared, “Some performances don’t just belong to a film, they redefine an artist. What Kiara created on screen in this film is nothing short of transformative.”

For the unknown, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is a multi-starrer movie, filmed in English and Kannada. Apart from Nayanthara and Advani, the movie also features Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and more. Touted as one of the most anticipated movies of 2026, Toxic will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.

For more updates on Yash’s Toxic, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Toxic: Meet Kiara Advani as Nadia, Geetu Mohandas says, 'Some performances don’t just belong to a film...'