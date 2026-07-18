Toxic: Yash starrer period action film to unveil trailer on August 8? Here’s what we know

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been in the works for some time and is slated to release in theaters on August 26, 2026. Now, reports suggest that the makers are planning to unveil the film's trailer on August 8, 2026, ahead of its theatrical release.

Toxic Trailer Date

According to a report by Gulte, the makers of Toxic are expected to launch the trailer on August 8, 2026. The team is also reportedly planning to host a trailer launch event in Bengaluru. However, the makers have not officially confirmed these details.

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas, centering on a father-son rivalry. Apart from Yash and the female leads, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others.

The film's music and background score have been composed by Ravi Basrur. International action choreographer JJ Perry has helmed several action sequences, while the Anbariv duo has choreographed select portions. The visuals have been captured by acclaimed cinematographer Rajeev Ravi.

In addition to its Kannada and English versions, the film will also release in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil.

Earlier, the makers unveiled a teaser introducing the film's female leads. The 1-minute and 44-second video features glimpses of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Huma Qureshi before concluding with Yash taking on a group of formidable women.

The team later released visuals from the film's song Tabaahi, a romantic track featuring Yash and Kiara Advani .

Initially, Toxic was scheduled to release in theaters on March 19, 2026, before being postponed to June 4. The release was later pushed once again to secure a more favorable worldwide release window, with the film now set to arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026.

Looking ahead, Yash will also be seen on the big screen during Diwali 2026 as Ravana in Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film also features Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and several others in key roles.

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