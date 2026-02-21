Toxic: Yash stuns in his new look as ‘Ticket’ paving the way to hell with Geetu Mohandas directorial

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is set to release in theaters on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi this year. Following the teaser release, the makers confirmed that the film will feature Yash in dual roles, namely Raya and his son, Ticket. Now, they have unveiled the official look of the latter.

Toxic: Yash is ready to become ‘Ticket to hell’ with a new look

Taking to his official social media handle, Yash shared his new look from Toxic. In the poster, the Rocking Star sports a faded beard, a slick new hairstyle, and a noticeably younger appearance.

The poster also confirms the character’s name as 'Ticket,' with the caption: “Your ‘Ticket’ to Hell.”

Here’s the post

Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser of the Yash starrer. The glimpse begins with the actor in his previously revealed look as Raya, portrayed as a stalwart in the underworld. The teaser ends on a high note as he reveals his second character, who appears younger but meaner. In the final moment, the character says, “I’m home… Daddy,” hinting at the relationship between the two leads.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from Yash, the film features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be dubbed and released in other Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

The music and background score have been composed by Ravi Basrur. John Wick action director JJ Perry has choreographed some of the action sequences, while the Anbariv duo has handled select action portions.

Interestingly, the upcoming period gangster action drama is slated to clash at the box office with the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2.

Yash’s upcoming film

Apart from Toxic, Yash is also set to play King Ravana in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana, which is slated for a Diwali release this year.

