Toxic: Yash unveils first poster of Sudev Nair as Karmadi in Geetu Mohandas’ actioner

After the success of KGF: Chapter 2, Yash is bringing a mass entertainer for his fans. Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is all set to hit cinemas on March 19, 2026. Ahead of its grand release, the team has unveiled another key character to the story. Among the impressive ensemble cast of the film is Sudev Nair, who will be seen playing a character called Karmadi. Check out his powerful first look!

Sudev Nair to play Karmadi in Toxic

Yash took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and unveiled the impactful first look of Sudev Nair introducing him as Karmadi in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The poster showcases Nair in a fierce avatar, all set to hunt the predator with his weapon.

Check it out:

For the unknown, Sudev Nair is an Indian actor who made his acting debut with the Hindi film Gulaab Gang, back in 2014.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Toxic is a gangster film starring some big names of the Indian film industry. Recently, the makers unveiled a much-awaited teaser of the movie, which raised the excitement of ardent action movie fans. While the 1-minute 55-second teaser gave a peek into Raya’s gory world, it also shared a glimpse of a young man who is speculated to be the second character that Yash will be playing in the upcoming movie.

Before the movie makes its way to cinemas on March 19, 2026, the trailer will be released, supposedly by the first week of March. While Yash will be playing dual roles in the movie laced with thrill, chaos, drama, and action, he will be joined by Nayanthara, portraying the fierce Ganga.

Kiara Advani will be seen as Nadia, while Huma Qureshi will step into the fantasy world as Elizabeth. Tara Sutaria as Rebecca and Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa will also be joining the film. Apart from them, actors like Tovino Thomas, Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Surjith Gopinath, and Amit Tiwari will also mark their presence in the actioner.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Toxic Teaser Out: Yash returns to teach ‘manners’ in Geetu Mohandas’s intoxicating fairy tale for grown-ups