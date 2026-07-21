Toxic: Yash unveils second single Manamohaka, leaves fans in awe of the emotional love track

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 26, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the makers have unveiled the film’s second single, Manamohaka, featuring Tara Sutaria .

Toxic Second Single Manamohaka Out

The new single, Manamohaka, presents a different side of Yash ’s character, Raya, compared to the first single, Tabaahi. While the love track with Kiara Advani focused on chaos and fiery passion, the new song with Tara Sutaria leans into a calmer, softer romance. It explores an underlying emotional conflict while portraying characters who struggle with commitment.

Here’s the track

Apart from the original Kannada version, Manamohaka, the track is also available as Madhosh (Hindi), Manasagadhe (Telugu), Thadumaarudheyyy (Tamil), and Madhu Mohini (Malayalam). With multiple lyricists collaborating on the project, the track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Nizami, and Faheem Abdullah.

Speaking about the song, Tanishk said, “Madhosh is incredibly close to our hearts since Arslan, Faheem and I have come together once again, and it's even more special because it's for a film as massive as Toxic. We also had the pleasure of collaborating with the immensely talented Siddharth Basrur, who brought so much depth to the song. The track beautifully captures the emotional journey of Raya and Rebecca’s characters, expressing love, longing, and the playful nuances of romance.”

While the track is primarily a romantic number featuring Yash and Tara Sutaria, it also includes glimpses of Kiara Advani and Nayanthara.

As the track debuted online, one user said that the film’s visuals were on par with Hollywood and matched its aesthetics. Another fan praised Kiara Advani’s appearance, stating that she looked stunning in Madhosh and that her wet-hair look stood out.

Another user commented on Tara Sutaria’s appearance in the track, describing her as gorgeous.

While most reactions were positive, some viewers expressed disappointment. One user also suggested that the film could only sustain itself with such content.

Here are the reactions:

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari? H Vinoth clarifies