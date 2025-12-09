Toxic: Yash’s intense back pose flaunting tattoo goes viral; makers make big announcement

Toxic, starring Yash in the lead role, is slated to release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi next year. As the film is just 100 days away from hitting the big screens, the makers have unveiled a new look, evoking a sinister and hard-hitting aura from the Rocking Star.

100 Days to Toxic: Makers unveil new look and key crew from Yash starrer

In the latest post shared by the makers, the Toxic team revealed a new look from the movie, depicting Yash in an intense avatar. The actor sports a rugged look as he poses in a bloody bathtub, flexing his toned biceps.

Despite not revealing his face, the KGF star is illuminated by a streak of light, making him appear as a man not to be trifled with. His body is adorned with tattoos, adding more depth to his character with a single pose.

See the post here:

Along with the new poster, the makers have officially announced the main technical crew of the film. Similar to her previous ventures, director Geetu Mohandas' husband and celebrated cinematographer Rajeev Ravi will handle the visuals.

After the KGF duology, musician Ravi Basrur will once again be in charge of the musical tracks and background score. Meanwhile, Ujwal Kulkarni is serving as the editor, with production design by TP Abid.

The makers also earlier confirmed that John Wick's action director, JJ Perry, has crafted some of the action sequences in the film. In addition, the makers have roped in the Anbarivu duo for certain portions as well.

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. With Yash in the lead, the movie features a strong ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Kiara Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and many others in pivotal roles. Additionally, Kantara fame Rukmini Vasanth is also rumored to be part of the project.

The film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Looking ahead, Yash will next be seen playing the role of Ravana in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana.

