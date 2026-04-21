Toxic: Yash’s period gangster actioner set in 60s Goa touted to be ‘father-and-son revenge saga’ about power

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash in the lead role, is slated to release on June 4, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, with the Rocking Star returning to the big screen after the success of KGF: Chapter 2.

Yash has now clarified the film’s synopsis, describing it as a revenge saga between a father and son, set during Portuguese rule in Goa.

Toxic Synopsis: Yash calls the movie a ‘revenge saga’ between father and son

Speaking with Screen at CinemaCon in Los Angeles, Yash said, “Toxic is a father-and-son revenge saga that begins after India gained independence and the British had left, while Goa was still under Portuguese control. There was so much mystery about that place. It’s a gangster saga, so it deals with greed, power, and politics, but we go deeper. We explore emotions. It’s a love story.”

The actor added, “It’s a very layered and deep film, a different take on a gangster story. We have a female director, Geetu Mohandas, who comes from the world of international film festivals, while I have been doing large-scale action films. This is an amalgamation of both worlds, and we wanted to find that sweet spot where it feels familiar to a global audience while also being refreshing.”

More about Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action thriller. Apart from Yash, the film features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in co-lead roles. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and several others in pivotal roles.

The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and will be dubbed and released in six Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil.

Initially, the movie was scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, but it was later postponed to June 4, 2026.

Yash’s work front

Yash will also appear in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana this year. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will feature Yash as an antagonist in the role of Ravana, with Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita. The first installment of this two-part franchise is slated for release during Diwali 2026.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2: Rajinikanth wraps up filming Nelson Dilipkumar's action drama, cuts a cake with the crew; See PICS