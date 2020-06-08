Traditional or modern: Which look does Samantha Akkineni pull off better? VOTE NOW

Take this poll and let us know, what according to you suits Samantha Akkineni the best? Traditional or modern outfits?

In the past few years, Samantha Akkineni has fully transformed into a fashionista. On Instagram, one can note how she experiments with different fashion trends and how she tries even the riskiest outfits. We have to agree that she has always ended up looking fabulous irrespective of the kind of outfit. She is a social media influencer so much so that all her posts on the new media are making headlines. Take to the comments section and let us know how much you admire the South beauty.

Talking about Samantha’s outfits, no one can disagree if one says that she captured millions of hearts with her simple blue cotton saree in 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. Not just Naga Chaitanya, we all fell for her. It’s one of those moments which would never leave your memory even after 10 years. In her photos on Instagram, it can be understood that she has abundant space for traditional outfits like saree, salwar kameez, etc. On the other hand, her modern outfits are up to the standards of Hollywood stars. She has knocked us off with those sizzling outfits.

Also Read: Nayanthara or Sai Pallavi? Which actress' saree look do you like the most? VOTE NOW

Take this poll below and let us know, what according to you looks best on Samantha traditional or modern outfits? Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha was last seen in Jaanu, which is the Tollywood remake of Tamil film 86. She has two films in her kitty, which will be rolled on the floor as soon as the lockdown is lifted. In Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, she will be seen as the female lead along with Nayanthara, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the male lead. She also has Ashwin Saravanan’s next film, which has not been titled yet.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×