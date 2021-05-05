  1. Home
Traffic Ramaswamy’s Demise: Kamal Haasan, Prashanth and other celebrities offer condolences

Traffic Rama, a Chennai-based social activist, breathed his last on Tuesday following age-related ailments.
In what came as yet another shocker to Tamil Nadu, social activist Traffic Ramaswamy passed away on Tuesday. He was 87 years of age. Celebrities and commoners have been condoling his death on social media. Kollywood celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Kasthuri Shankar, Krishna and Prashanth have written emotional notes about the activist on social media. Calling him a man of courageous opponent of injustice, Kamal Haasan paid his tribute.

He wrote, “Tropic Ramasamy was a courageous opponent of injustice. He brought to light the problems of the people through welfare cases. Raised awareness about the Right to Information Act. My tributes to Tropic Ramasamy who fought tirelessly for justice.” Kasthuri Shankar stated that he would not rest in peace even after passing away, and would start cleaning up the heaven. She wrote, “We have lost Traffic Ramasamy. Tireless crusader. They don't make 'em like him anymore. I knew him. So, I won't say RIP. I bet he won't rest at all; he would have already begun cleaning up vaikuntham.”




Also Read: Trisha pens a heartfelt thank you note to fans for sending birthday wishes amidst heartbreaking times

Actor Prashanth remembered how the activist have filed more than 400 PIL for the welfare of the society. He wrote, “We have lost one more great human being today #RIP sir… A name regularly-featured in news articles across Tamil Nadu, Traffic Ramaswamy is responsible for filing over 400 PIL over the span of over two decades…” Actor Krishna wrote, “He fought for things that people cared for but brushed away.... he voiced for the welfare of our people until his last breath..... and now he sleeps. RIP #TrafficRamasamy ayya”.

