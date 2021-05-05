Traffic Ramaswamy’s Demise: Kamal Haasan, Prashanth and other celebrities offer condolences

Traffic Rama, a Chennai-based social activist, breathed his last on Tuesday following age-related ailments.

In what came as yet another shocker to Tamil Nadu, social activist Traffic Ramaswamy passed away on Tuesday. He was 87 years of age. Celebrities and commoners have been condoling his death on social media. Kollywood celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Kasthuri Shankar, Krishna and Prashanth have written emotional notes about the activist on social media. Calling him a man of courageous opponent of injustice, Kamal Haasan paid his tribute.

He wrote, “Tropic Ramasamy was a courageous opponent of injustice. He brought to light the problems of the people through welfare cases. Raised awareness about the Right to Information Act. My tributes to Tropic Ramasamy who fought tirelessly for justice.” Kasthuri Shankar stated that he would not rest in peace even after passing away, and would start cleaning up the heaven. She wrote, “We have lost Traffic Ramasamy. Tireless crusader. They don't make 'em like him anymore. I knew him. So, I won't say RIP. I bet he won't rest at all; he would have already begun cleaning up vaikuntham.”

I knew him . So I won't say RIP. I bet he won't rest at all, he would have already begun cleaning up vaikuntham. https://t.co/98HiyYb45S — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) May 4, 2021

அநீதிகளை துணிச்சலாக எதிர்த்தவர் டிராபிக் ராமசாமி. பொதுநல வழக்குகள் மூலம் மக்கள் பிரச்சனைகளை வெளிச்சத்திற்குக் கொண்டு வந்தார். தகவல் அறியும் உரிமைச் சட்டத்தைப் பற்றிய விழிப்புணர்வை ஏற்படுத்தினார். நீதிக்காக அயராது போராடிய டிராபிக் ராமசாமிக்கு என் அஞ்சலிகள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 4, 2021

He fought for things that people cared for but brushed away.... he voiced for the welfare of our people until his last breath..... and now he sleeps. RIP #TrafficRamasamy ayya pic.twitter.com/Av9QZyR0Ug — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) May 4, 2021

We have lost one more great human being today #RIP sir,

Excerpts from @thenewsminute article. A name regularly-featured in news articles across Tamil Nadu, Traffic Ramaswamy is responsible for filing over 400 PIL over the span of over two decades.. pic.twitter.com/XdHym8VEXj — Prashanth (@actorprashanth) May 4, 2021

