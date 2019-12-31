Trailer of Sibiraj’s upcoming cop thriller Walter RELEASED

The trailer of Sibiraj's upcoming cop thriller was released and the actor looks intense as a cop. It can be said that the movie will be about an investigation of a crime involving the death of hundreds of children.

Sibi Sathyaraj's upcoming film, Walter, which is a cop thriller, is written and directed by debutant U Anbarasan. The film is bankrolled by Shruthi Thilak under the banner of 11:11 Productions. Other than Sibiraj, the film also has Samuthirakani, Natty Natraj, Riythvika, Ramadoss, Sanam Shetty in key roles. Others including Shirin Kanchwala, Bava Chelladurai, Abhishek Vinod, and Charle will be seen playing supporting roles. While Dharma Prakash has composed music for the film, Rasamathi cranked the camera. The trailer of the movie was released yesterday on social media.

Going by the trailer, it can be said that Sibiraj is an honest cop, who is investigating a crime involving the death of hundreds of children. The trailer has many intense shots, and we are certain that the film will have all engaging factors. It looks like the story takes off after an RTI query, which brings up a speculation as to what would have caused the death of so many children. It starts with a voiceover of Sibiraj, where it has been revealed that he is a cop, who believes his instincts.

Meanwhile, director Gautham Menon was originally planned to play Natty’s role. However, he opted out of the film, as he was busy with other commitments. Celebrities including Shanthanu, Arya and Prasanna have shared the trailer on their social media pages.

