Trailer of Vishal’s Chakra to be released in four languages on June 27

Kollywood star Vishal took to his Twitter pace and revealed that the film’s trailer will be released on June 27 in four languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Earlier, he revealed the first look poster and a glimpse of the trailer. While the audience and fans received the glimpse of the trailer with a loud cheer, it is expected that the trailer will also receive tremendous applause. Chakra will be Vishal's first release of 2020.

The film was supposed to be released on May 1. However, the release date was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. Directed by MS Anandan, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra as female leads. Produced by Vishal, under his banner Vishal Film Factory, the film also has Srushti Dange, Manobala and Robo Shankar in key roles. In November 2019, the title and the first look posters were released by ace filmmaker Gautham Menon on his social media handle.

Excited to Announce that our movie #Chakra’s Trailers will be launched this Saturday in 4 South Indian Languages#VishalChakra #ChakraTrailer pic.twitter.com/mgxndhR5oS — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 24, 2020

It is being reported that the film will have Vishal playing the role of an army officer. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film and cinematography by Balasubramaniam. Now the makers have resumed with the editing works of the film. Chakra is the second part of Vishal’s megahit film Irumbu Thirai. Meanwhile, Vishal also has Thupparivaalan 2 in his kitty. Hearsay has that he will be joining hands with Sundar C for his yet another project which has not been titled yet.

