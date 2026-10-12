Train Release Date: Vijay Sethupathi’s action thriller with director Mysskin to hit big screens on December 4, 2026

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Train, directed by Mysskin, is all set to hit the big screens on December 4, 2026. The actor shared the official announcement on social media, confirming the film’s release date after a prolonged delay.

Train Release Date

Taking to social media, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, “Get ready for the ride! Train storms into cinemas worldwide on DECEMBER 4!” Along with the release date announcement, the makers unveiled a new poster for the film.

Here’s the post:

Train follows a grief-stricken man who boards a long-distance train intending to visit his late wife’s grave one last time before ending his life. However, his journey takes a terrifying turn when heavily armed hijackers seize control of the train and hold thousands of passengers hostage.

Forced to confront the unfolding crisis, the emotionally broken protagonist embarks on a desperate fight to protect the innocent passengers. As he battles the hijackers through the train’s narrow compartments, his harrowing experiences gradually transform his outlook, helping him overcome his despair and rediscover the value of life.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the film features Shruti Haasan, Nassar, Dimple Hayathi, Jayaram, Narain, and others in key roles. Mysskin has directed and composed the music for the film, which is produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen on the big screen in the comedy-drama Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The film follows a desperate man who accidentally gets trapped inside a school restroom, setting off a survival story that forces him to reflect on his life and undergo a personal transformation.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the film features Master Sai Prithviraj, Lijomol Jose, Baby Sahasra Shree, Santhy Balachandran, Hari Krishnan, Vishnu Govindan, Arjun Chidambaram, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, Vijay Sethupathi is expected to make a cameo appearance in Jailer 2 , starring Rajinikanth. The film is scheduled to release on October 15, 2026.

Additionally, the actor will play the lead role in director Puri Jagannadh’s Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, co-starring Tabu and Samyuktha. He will also headline Mani Ratnam’s Inji Vellam, alongside Sai Pallavi. Meanwhile, the actor has wrapped up filming for Pocket Novel.

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