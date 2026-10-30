Train Release Teaser Review: Vijay Sethupathi embarks on intense action and survival journey of a grief stricken man

Train, starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role, is slated for a theatrical release on December 4, 2026. Directed by Mysskin, the makers have unveiled an intense new release teaser for the gritty action thriller.

Train Release Teaser

In the 33-second teaser, Vijay Sethupathi sports a rugged and gritty look. It offers a glimpse into the journey of a man who faces intense situations and relies on his fighting skills. The editing maintains a consistent pace, taking viewers through a massive hostage-rescue sequence.

Watch the teaser:

Train follows a grief-stricken man who boards a long-distance train intending to visit his late wife's grave one last time before ending his life. However, his journey takes a terrifying turn when heavily armed bad people take control of the train and hold thousands of passengers hostage.

Forced to confront the unfolding crisis, the emotionally broken protagonist embarks on a desperate fight to protect the innocent passengers. As he battles the hijackers through the train's narrow compartments, his harrowing experiences gradually transform his outlook, helping him overcome his despair and rediscover the value of life.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the film features Shruti Haasan, Nassar, Dimple Hayathi, Jayaram, Narain and others in key roles. Mysskin has directed and composed the music for the film, which is produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under the banner of V Creations.

Vijay Sethupathi’s work front

Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen on the big screen in the comedy-drama Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. The film follows a desperate man who accidentally gets trapped inside a school restroom, setting off a survival story that forces him to reflect on his life and undergo a personal transformation.

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, the film features Master Sai Prithviraj, Lijomol Jose, Baby Sahasra Shree, Santhy Balachandran, Hari Krishnan, Vishnu Govindan, Arjun Chidambaram, and others in key roles.

The actor also made a cameo appearance in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie also features cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Jackie Shroff.

Additionally, the actor will play the lead role in director Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, co-starring Tabu and Samyuktha. He will also headline Mani Ratnam's Inji Vellam , alongside Sai Pallavi. Meanwhile, the actor has wrapped up filming for Pocket Novel.

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