Trance to Dharala Prabhu: Here are new South movies to watch on Amazon Prime and Netflix

Here are the latest movies of the south entertainment industry, that are being streamed in OTT platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime.

At a time when the theaters were flooding with a good number of critically acclaimed films, a nationwide lockdown was imposed, due to which many films were not watched by movie buffs. Here is a list of new south movies which are available to be watched on video streaming applications Netflix and Amazon Prime. Take a look at the list below and spend your quarantine time at ease.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal

Directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal was released at the end of February and it was lauded by audience and critics alike. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in the lead, while ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon was seen in a key role. Apart from a nail-biting crime drama, the film has a well-made comedy track and the film goes faster in the second half. The film will have twists till the last scene and if you are looking for some fun time, then Kannum Kannum should be your pick. Netflix is streaming the film.

Dharala Prabhu

Starring Harish Kalyan in the lead role, Dharala Prabhu is the official Tamil remake of Hindi movie Vicky Donor. The film was directed by Krishna Marimuthu, whose first directorial was a Telugu film Yuddham Sharanam. Screen Scene Media Entertainment has produced Dharala Prabhu and it has Vivekh in an important role. Tanya Hope will be seen romancing Harish Kalyan on screen in Dharala Prabhu. The film received amazing reviews from fans and critics alike. As a nationwide lockdown was imposed as soon as the film was released, the film turned out to be a disappointment to its makers though it was having a decent run in theaters. The film is being streamed on Amazon Prime.

V1 Murder Case

This thriller, helmed by debut director Pavel Navageethan, received a good response by the audience and critics alike. Though some felt the film some minor flaws, the overall review stated that the film stood out in the thriller genre. The film has Ram Arun Castro as the lead actor. He plays Agni, a forensic expert Vishnupriya, who appears as his colleague Luna, plays the female lead. The film gets interesting as the officers investigate the mysterious murder of a woman. The film’s director is known for his acting too, for he played a critical role in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai. One can watch the film on Amazon Prime.

Mafia

Arun Vijay’s most awaited film Mafia hit the big screens in February. The film marks the second directorial outing of Karthick Naren, whose first film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru was critically acclaimed. Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead opposite Arun Vijay in Mafia. The film has Prasanna as the main antagonist. The movie revolves around a chasing and catching game between two individuals in Chennai city. Maximum portion of the movie will have Arun Vijay and Prasanna plotting on taking each other on. The film is being streamed by Amazon Prime.

Trance

This Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazeem starrer is the story of a motivational speaker who later becomes a con man and a pastor. Trance received good response overall and it is to be noted that this is the first time the real-life couple is being paired up on screen. Trance is also special in more than one way – Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is making his Malayalam debut in this feature and will be seen in a pivotal role. The cast of the film includes Soubin Shahir, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi, Shane Nigam, Arjun Ashokan, Srinda Arhaan and others. Amazon Prime is streaming the film.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released in January during Sankranti. The film has Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The family entertainer has music composed by Thaman and it was jointly produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles. The film shined bright at the box office, though it had a clash with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Netflix is streaming the film.

