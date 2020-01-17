Trance: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim starrer release date REVEALED

Trance, which will have Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim as lead actors will be released on February 14, 2020, as the release date. The film marks the return of Anwar Rasheed to direction.

The makers of Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer Trance have picked February 14, 2020, as the release date. The Valentine’s Day special marks the return of Anwar Rasheed to direction post the segment in the anthology 5 Sundarikal that he had directed. A new poster indicating the release date of the movie was also released, which has taken social media by storm. Real-life couple Fahadh and Nazriya were last seen in Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days in which they set the screens on fire with their crackling chemistry. Trance is also special in more than one way – Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is making his Malayalam debut in this feature and will be seen in a pivotal role, as per sources.

Other than Menon, the star cast includes Soubin Shahir, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi, Shane Nigam, Arjun Ashokan, Srinda Arhaan and others. Initially scheduled to have been released for Christmas 2019, technical delays meant that the project, which has been made against a whopping budget of Rs 20 crore, now comes as a Valentine’s Day special.

Amal Neerad with whom Fahadh had collaborated with on Iyobinte Pusthakam cranks the camera whereas Trance has its script penned by Vincent Vadakkan. Debutant Jackson Vijayan takes care of the songs and the background score while Anwar Rasheed produces the movie under his own banner, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. So, are you already excited for Trance? Tell us in the comments below.

