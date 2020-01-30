Trance Movie Song Noolupoya: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim starrer's second track OUT

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim starrer Trance is all set to release on February 14 and ahead of the release, the makers have released the second song from the film titled, Noolupoya.

The upcoming Malayalam movie starring Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is making his Malayalam debut with this film and there is too much curiosity among the moviegoers. The teaser of the film was released recently and it received good response on social media. Trance is all set to release on February 14 and ahead of the release, the makers have released the second song from the film titled, Noolupoya.

The Noolupoya video song showcases the central character Viju Prasad as a motivational speaker, played by Fahadh Faasil. Nazriya plays the character, Esther Lopez, in Trance. Fahadh is seen in a very different jolly and fun role and fans can't wait to know what's in the stores for us. The song is sung by Pradeep Kumar, Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor, and Jackson Vijayan and is composed by Jackson Vijayan. Going by the teaser and song, the movie seems to send a strong message about mental growth and personal emotions.

Trance also stars Soubin Shahir, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi, Shane Nigam, Arjun Ashokan, Srinda Arhaan and others. Initially, the film was scheduled to have Christmas 2019 release, however, due to technical work, the film got delayed. Trance is all set to release during Valentine's Day. Anwar Rasheed produces the movie under his own banner, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment.

So, are you already excited for Trance? Tell us in the comments below.

Credits :YouTube

Read More