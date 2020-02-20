  1. Home
Trance Twitter Review: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya starrer receives excellent response

Trance movie starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya has released today and the film is getting immense response from the audience and critics alike. Check it out.
2389 reads Mumbai
Trance movie starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya has hit the screens today, February 20 and the film is getting immense response from the audience and critics alike. A day ahead of its release, the makers had unveiled the much-anticipated trailer and this only helped to create an immense buzz among the moviegoers. Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya starrer has clearly managed to live up to audiences' expectations. Fahadh as a motivational speaker has won the hearts of the audience. Helmed by Anwar Rasheed, Trance marks the comeback of the director after almost 8 years. 

One of the Twitter users, who has watched the film wrote, "#Trance : Breathtaking first half...Anwar on steroids So is Fahadh. Visuals and Bgm does the rest..Bring on the second half." The Malayalam film is getting good response and fans are super impressed with the BGM and visuals.  Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty's sound design and Amal Neerad as the cinematographer have done the right job. The unconventional storyline and Fahadh Faasil's strong role have managed to create much-needed magic. 

Check out what the audience has to say about Trance movie:

The film has been produced by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. Fahadh Faasil starrer was earlier expected to hit the screens on Valentine's Day, however, it got pushed due to censorship formalities. 

Credits :Twitter

