Trance Twitter Review: Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya starrer receives excellent response

Trance movie starring Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya has hit the screens today, February 20 and the film is getting immense response from the audience and critics alike. A day ahead of its release, the makers had unveiled the much-anticipated trailer and this only helped to create an immense buzz among the moviegoers. Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya starrer has clearly managed to live up to audiences' expectations. Fahadh as a motivational speaker has won the hearts of the audience. Helmed by Anwar Rasheed, Trance marks the comeback of the director after almost 8 years.

One of the Twitter users, who has watched the film wrote, "#Trance : Breathtaking first half...Anwar on steroids So is Fahadh. Visuals and Bgm does the rest..Bring on the second half." The Malayalam film is getting good response and fans are super impressed with the BGM and visuals. Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty's sound design and Amal Neerad as the cinematographer have done the right job. The unconventional storyline and Fahadh Faasil's strong role have managed to create much-needed magic.

Check out what the audience has to say about Trance movie: #Trance : Breathtaking first half...Anwar on steroids So is Fahadh. Visuals and Bgm does the rest..Bring on the second half https://t.co/rSDFOlwKhA — Muhammad Adhil (@urstrulyadhil) February 20, 2020

#Trance #TranceFDFS #TranceDay #TranceReview Terrific First half !!!! From acting to everything- Superb. Production Values Worlds Most Powerful Drug- RELIGION If 2nd half matches upto 1st half, blockbuster on cards! — KeralaBoxofficeStats (@kboxstats) February 20, 2020

#Trance - An Above Average Movie with Good Decent First Half and an Okeyish Second Half Helps You To Get A Single Watch with Impressive Technical Side and Great Performances From The Lead. — Don David (@davidakaamjad) February 20, 2020

#Trance first half A slow first 30minutes which then takes a spiritual turn which makes mockery of christian belief Slightly controversial dont know how ppl will aacept but nothing exciting in story..Average so far Waiting for second half — Rayappan (@kathiresan3000) February 20, 2020

An exhilarating first half with solid performances by Fahad Faasil, Dileesh Pothen and Soubin Shahir.

Sound design by Oscar winning Resul Pookutty is beyond the senses.

Is to be seen if the rags to riches story lives up to the generated hype over the course of the hour. #Trance pic.twitter.com/jTktRS104x — Cyril Cherian (@xcyrilcherian) February 20, 2020

The film has been produced by Anwar Rasheed Entertainment. Fahadh Faasil starrer was earlier expected to hit the screens on Valentine's Day, however, it got pushed due to censorship formalities.

