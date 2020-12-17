Travel Diaries: Hansika Motwani looks hot in a wrap skirt and crop top as she holiday in Maldives

Hansika Motwani's vacay photos will give you major FOMO. Check out the envious pictures below.

South and Bollywood beauty Hansika Motwani is having a gala time with her family on a holiday in the Maldives and her photos are too hot to handle. The stunner has been treating us with some amazing photos as she is having the best time of her life. Hansika shared a few stunning photos of herself wearing a pretty wrap skirt and crop and we can't stop staring. Captioning the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Mermaids are real, don’t let scientists fool u."

The other picture sees her wearing an orange kaftan and accessorised it with jewellery. She wrote, "Looks like a decent amount of Vitamin Sea I had today!." Well, a lot of celebrities escaped Mumbai recently for the Maldives holiday. , Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Akkineni are among the celebs who were in the island nation recently for a peaceful and relaxing time amidst pandemic. Hansika Motwani's vacay photos will give you major FOMO. Just look at the envy-inducing pictures below.

Take a look:

On the work front, Hansika Motwani will be seen in debutant filmmaker U.R.Jameel's upcoming film, Maha. The upcoming Tamil film will see her reunite with ex Simbu. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar will be seen in key roles.

Credits :Instagram

