Travel Diaries: Keerthy Suresh shares stunning unseen photos with her squad from Dubai trip; SEE PICS

One can see in the photos, Keerthy Suresh is twinning with her squad and looks super happy as she chills with them during their Dubai trip.

Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh was recently in Dubai for the shooting of her upcoming film, Rang De, co-starring Nithiin. Post the shoot, Keerthy spent a few days there and had a gala time with her friends and family. The stunner took to social media and shared a few photos from her trip. One can see, the National award-winning actress is twinning with her squad and looks super happy as she chills with them. Earlier, sharing a few photos, Keerthy Suresh wrote on Instagram, "Dubai 2020 with by Dubai Squad (sic)."

In the earlier photos, Keerthy looked spectacular in a green dress while she was seen having a blast with her friends at a plush hotel in Dubai. Keerthy Suresh is the most grounded and self-aware celebrity. She has no airs about it. Don't you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section below. Meanwhile, she is occupied with a lot of films and is set to kickstart Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata in January.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh accessorises her stylish airport look with an ICONIC Dior Saddle bag worth a WHOPPING amount

She is currently in Hyderabad and is busy shooting for Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The film also stars Nayanthara and Meena in important roles. She will also be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×