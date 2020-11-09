  1. Home
Travel Diaries: Mahesh Babu chilling and enjoying with daughter Sitara on their vacation is all things cute

One can see, Mahesh Babu and Sitara are chilling and enjoying the view as Namrata captures the moment.
Travel Diaries: Mahesh Babu chilling and enjoying with daughter Sitara on their vacation is all things cute
Superstar Mahesh Babu, after months, is out and has taken his family on a holiday. The Telugu star along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara and son Gautum is enjoying family time and a few photos from their travel diaries have lit up the internet. Namrata, who is super active on social media has shared a beautiful father-daughter moment from their travel diaries and it is sure to bring a smile on your face. One can see, Mahesh Babu and Sitara are chilling and enjoying the view as Namrata captures the moment. 

Sharing it on IG, she captioned, "Chilling... Travel diaries.." Superstar Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children Gautam and Sitara were recently spotted with their travel bags at Hyderabad airport. Before commencing the shoot of his upcoming film, the superstar decided to take some time out for the family and is clearly having a gala time. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film as they commence shooting for the film.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chilling Travel diaries..

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

Also Read: Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and family look dashing as they get spotted at the airport 

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.  Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. 

