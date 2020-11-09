Travel Diaries: Mahesh Babu chilling and enjoying with daughter Sitara on their vacation is all things cute
Superstar Mahesh Babu, after months, is out and has taken his family on a holiday. The Telugu star along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara and son Gautum is enjoying family time and a few photos from their travel diaries have lit up the internet. Namrata, who is super active on social media has shared a beautiful father-daughter moment from their travel diaries and it is sure to bring a smile on your face. One can see, Mahesh Babu and Sitara are chilling and enjoying the view as Namrata captures the moment.
On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years.