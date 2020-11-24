Travel Diaries: Rakul Preet Singh shares a perfect fam jam photo as she gets back to work after Maldives vacay

Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives trip has come to an end and the stunner shared a perfect fam-jam picture with her parents and brother.

Rakul Preet Singh treated her fans with stunning photos from her Maldives vacation. The actresses posted photos of herself enjoying her peaceful time amid the scenic view of the exotic location. From posing in a green monokini to enjoying the breathtaking views of clear blue sky, Rakul Preet Singh had the best time of her life with family in Maldives. Well, finally Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives trip has come to an end and the stunner shared a perfect fam-jam picture with her parents and brother before switching herself to work mode.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, "Where life begins and love never ends !! FAMILY @amanpreetoffl #besttimes #vacayvibes and now workmode." Rakul celebrated her parents' wedding anniversary there and is now heading home. After being locked up at home for months due to pandemic, finally, the celebs are seen heading to vacations. Samantha Akkineni is also holidaying with husband Naga Chaitanya in Maldives. Meanwhile, here's a look at Rakul Preet Singh's travel photos.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni shares a shirtless photo of Naga Chaitanya while wishing him on birthday; See post

Check it out:

On the work front, the Manmadhudu 2 actress will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal. Rakul Preet Singh is occupied with a lot of projects including an untitled cross-border love story that stars , John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

She recently signed thriller drama Mayday, which is produced by and stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×