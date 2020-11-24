  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Travel Diaries: Rakul Preet Singh shares a perfect fam jam photo as she gets back to work after Maldives vacay

Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives trip has come to an end and the stunner shared a perfect fam-jam picture with her parents and brother.
26590 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh Maldives holiday photos Travel Diaries: Rakul Preet Singh shares a perfect fam jam photo as she gets back to work after Maldives vacay
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rakul Preet Singh treated her fans with stunning photos from her Maldives vacation. The actresses posted photos of herself enjoying her peaceful time amid the scenic view of the exotic location. From posing in a green monokini to enjoying the breathtaking views of clear blue sky, Rakul Preet Singh had the best time of her life with family in Maldives. Well, finally Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives trip has come to an end and the stunner shared a perfect fam-jam picture with her parents and brother before switching herself to work mode. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, "Where life begins and love never ends !! FAMILY @amanpreetoffl #besttimes #vacayvibes and now workmode." Rakul celebrated her parents' wedding anniversary there and is now heading home. After being locked up at home for months due to pandemic, finally, the celebs are seen heading to vacations. Samantha Akkineni is also holidaying with husband Naga Chaitanya in Maldives. Meanwhile, here's a look at Rakul Preet Singh's travel photos. 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni shares a shirtless photo of Naga Chaitanya while wishing him on birthday; See post 

Check it out: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

On the work front, the Manmadhudu 2 actress will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal. Rakul Preet Singh is occupied with a lot of projects including an untitled cross-border love story that stars Arjun Kapoor,  John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. 

She recently signed thriller drama Mayday, which is produced by Ajay Devgn and stars Amitabh Bachchan. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her beach body as she chills amidst the cool blue waters of Maldives; See Photo
Rakul Preet Singh flashes a big smile as she gives a sneak peek into her Maldives beach fun; WATCH
Rakul Preet Singh shares a breathtaking photo with her brother as she enjoys sunset in Maldives
Rakul Preet Singh is true blue water baby as she shares sexy picture in a green bikini from Maldives; See Post
Rakul Preet Singh keeps it all cool and comfy in a white spaghetti top and denim as she gets clicked in Mumbai
Diwali 2020: Rakul Preet Singh, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Raashi Khanna share photos and wish fans on the festival
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement