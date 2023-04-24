Travel Look: Allu Arjun papped in Mumbai; Sports Balmain hoodie worth Rs 80,000

Allu Arjun, the celebrated star of the Telugu film industry established himself as one of the most sought-after pan-Indian stars in the country with the massive success of his last outing, Pushpa. The project, which is helmed by celebrated filmmaker Sukumar, is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling rackets, in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. Allu Arjun, who played the titular character Pushpa Raj in the film, stunned the audiences with his drastic makeover for the project. The actor is currently busy with the sequel of the film, Pushpa: The Rule.

Allu Arjun lands in Mumbai

The Pushpa star is not only known to grab everyone’s attention with the role he essays in movies but also for his sartorial picks. Today, the actor landed at Mumbai airport and his style was on point. Sporting all-black athleisure wear, Allu Arjun chose comfy yet stylish wear. He wore a black Balmain sweatshirt with white patterns on the sleeves and black joggers. The cost of the sweatshirt can leave you stunned. Balmain is a French luxury fashion house and the creations are usually sported by the likes of Rihanna, Miley, and the Kardashians among other A-listers. We did our research and found the sweatshirt costs a whopping Rs. 80,000!

To complete his look, he wore black and white sneakers with the outfit and black shades. The actor’s look can inspire the airport looks for individuals looking to balance comfort and style.

Take a look at Allu Arjun here:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was seen celebrating Upasna’s baby shower yesterday. Upasana and Ram Charan hosted the party at their Hyderabad home where several noted personalities were seen enjoying themselves with the parents-to-be. Fans were delighted to see the photos that surfaced online and reacted to cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan posing together.

