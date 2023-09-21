Travel Look: Rashmika Mandanna shows us how to style sweatshirt and ripped jeans at the airport

Rashmika Mandanna was papped at the bustling Mumbai airport today, September 21. The young actress who has won millions of hearts with her acting prowess and infectious smile, made quite a style statement.

The Pushpa actress effortlessly combined comfort and style with her choice of attire. Rashmika Mandanna donned an off-white colored sweatshirt that exuded casual elegance. She paired it with ripped denims, black flip-flops, and a sling bag, showcasing a fashion-forward look that's perfect for jet-setters on the go. Her fashion choices reflect her ability to showcase her vivacious personality.

To complete the look, Rashmika chose oversized sunglasses. Her hair flowed freely, cascading down her shoulders, and she styled it open, giving her an effortlessly chic appearance. It's clear that she understands the importance of a complete ensemble.

Check out her look below

The actress who shines beyond fashion

What sets Rashmika Mandanna apart is not just her fashion choices but her warmth toward her fans and the paparazzi. Despite the hectic airport environment, she took the time to lovingly pose with a fan who approached her for a photograph. Her genuine smile and friendly demeanor were a testament to her grounded nature. Rashmika's ability to connect with her admirers is undoubtedly one of the reasons she enjoys such immense popularity and the reason behind winning the title of the National Crush by audiences.

As Rashmika made her way through the airport, she remained all smiles, acknowledging the paparazzi with grace. Her friendly disposition and the ease with which she handles the media only add to her charm.

Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Projects

The Dear Comrade actress is all set to take the Bollywood industry by storm as she gears up to share screen space with two prominent figures in the film world: the Bollywood Rockstar, Ranbir Kapoor, and the seasoned actor, Anil Kapoor. The highly anticipated project, titled Animal, is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for his directorial brilliance in Arjun Reddy.

She is also set to reprise her much-admired character as Srivalli in the highly awaited second installment of the Allu Arjun starrer, Pushpa 2: The Rule.

