Travel Look: Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes the comfy way in tie-dye slit cut dress and oversized shirt

Samantha returned to Hyderabad today after wrapping up the Gwalior schedule of Citadel India. Known for her comfy and chic style statement, Samantha was papped at Hyderabad airport in an easy-going look. One can see in the video, Sam is sporting a tie-dye dress that is season’s must-have silhouette. She teamed her slit-cut dress with an oversized denim shirt.

From slip dresses to t-shirt dresses, tie-dye is quite in trend this season. Sam's dress gives all summer's carefree and laid-back attitude. The actor stepped out today wearing her favourite piece from her wardrobe and it is a wise pick for the summer. Samantha tied her hair in a ponytail and completed her travel look with a pair of sunglasses.

Check out Samantha's latest travel look

Samantha has wrapped up an important schedule of Raj and DK's Citadel in Madhya Pradesh and is set to resume shooting for Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi in Kerala. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi is helmed by Shiva Nirvana.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Samantha shared her experience of working on two big upcoming projects. "The two are starkly different from one another," said Samantha, further calling it an "exhilarating experience" as she has been shooting back to back for both. "It's like every day phenomenal. And that’s how I feel being on both sets every single day. There's never a dull day," shared Shaakuntalam actress.

