Travel Style Decoded: Pooja Hegde transforms the airport into a ramp with her black bodycon dress

Pooja Hegde is known for her her comfy and classy style statement. Shockingly, this time she failed to make a mark and how.

Written by Khushboo Ratda Updated on Jun 29, 2023   |  08:14 PM IST  |  1K
Pooja Hegde airport look
Travel Style Decoded: Pooja Hegde transforms the airport into a ramp with her black bodycon dress (PC: Viral Bhayani)

Key Highlight

Besides red carpet and promotional events, it is the airport where most celebrities are clicked, almost every day. Celebrities leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward, be it at the airport or during promotional events. However, travel looks at the airport play spectator to their actual fashion sensibilities. Some celebs prefer a relaxed approach in tracksuits and oversized shirts with a denim look. And then, a few like to go OTT and aren’t afraid to incorporate bodycon dresses in their airport-style statement.

Earlier today, Pooja Hegde was clicked wearing a black bodycon dress that came with sheer sleeves. While black is a safe pick, the old-fashioned bodycon dress with weirdly fitted sleeves failed to create an airport statement. As we all know, comfort takes center stage while traveling but clearly, Pooja Hegde turned it into a personal ramp. Pooja Hegde's flawless makeup and hair are the only saving grace to her black dress look. She completed her travel look with a pair of black heels.

Pooja Hegde in a black bodycon dress 

Pooja Hegde black bodycon dress

The Beast actress is known for her her comfy and classy style statement. Shockingly, this time she failed to make a mark and how. Talking about her recent airport look in a yellow suit, she dressed exquisitely in a yellow suit by Devnaagri, one of her favorite labels.

Pooja Hegde's latest airport look in a yellow suit

Worth Rs 26,500, Pooja's outfit highlighted embroidery detailing on the neckline and sleeves. While the elegant palazzo pants caught our eyes, Pooja completed the look with a pair of juttis. She teamed up a luxurious handbag from Christian Dior bag worth Rs 307,407 with her Anarkali suit and we still can't get over how stunning she looked in it.

Pooja Hegde yellow dress

Yesterday, the actress added a glam quotient to the special screening of The Night Manager by wearing a blue cut-out bodycon dress by Forever New. She looked beyond stunning! 

Pooja Hegde The Night Manager Screening

What are your thoughts on Pooja's black outfit? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits: Viral Bhayani

