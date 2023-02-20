Travelling in chopper to reading a book amid scenic view, glimpse into Vijay Deverakonda's Manali vacation

Vijay Deverakonda is currently in holiday mode. The actor flew to Manali and is currently enjoying the mountains and snow. He landed in Manali in a chopper and got a warm welcome from the locals at his hotel. Vijay also shared a glimpse of himself enjoying a calm and serene evening. Vijay Deverakonda is currently in Manali for a short vacation. The actor also shared a glimpse of himself reading a book amid a beautiful view from his room in Manali. From making a grand entry in a chopper to reading a book amid a scenic view, the actor vacation is all about calmness, mountains, and serene beauty.

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda's pics here;

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda got clicked as he enjoyed a volleyball match. He attended the Prime Volleyball League match between Chennai Blitz and his home team Hyderabad Black Hawks at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The actor was seen cutting a stylish frame in a grey tee shirt and a black leather jacket, cheering and screaming his heart out for his team.

Professional front Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen sharing screen space with Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic entertainer, Kushi. Conceptualized and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the drama. After the first schedule in Kashmir, the film got halted due to Samantha's health condition Myositis. A couple of days ago, Vijay Deverakonda's next with director Gautam Tinnanuri was launched. If the reports are to be believed, the Arjun Reddy actor will essay the role of a police officer in his next, tentatively titled VD12. If this turns out to be true, it will be the first time that VD will don a Khakhi on the big screens. VD12 was caught in controversy even before going floors as Allu Aravind was reportedly upset with Parasuram for announcing his next with Vijay Deverakonda under Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Productions. It is said that the director reportedly took a huge sum from Allu Aravind and also committed to the movie blockbuster film Geetha Govindam's sequel under Geetha Arts. However, as Dil Raju offered double the money to Parasuram, he agreed to do a movie with Vijay Deverakonda.

