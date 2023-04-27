Treatment for myositis in hospital, horse riding to workout, Samantha gives a glimpse into her life; PICS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back with her social media, where she gives glimpses of her day-to-day life. On Thursday, the actress shared a few pictures that summed up her week with the caption, 'As I see'. This includes pictures from her visit to the hospital, travel, and work.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her week. She began the series with a throwback picture of herself from her sweet 16, followed by a picture of her dogs, Hash and Saasha. Next up is a picture from what appeared to be the hospital. She also shared a screenshot of searching how one could use ‘hyperbaric therapy’ for autoimmune conditions.

The next slide is a photo of her riding a horse, followed by a yummy dessert and a BTS video of her latest ad shoot. The actress also added a workout pic from the gym to the series. Samantha concluded the photo dump with a quote by quote by Rabindranath Tagore that read, “The one who plants a tree, knowing that he or she will never sit in their shade, has at least started to understand the meaning of life."

Many fans took to the comment section and showered her with love and strength. Watching her battle myositis, fans called her 'warrior and fighter' and asked her to 'stay strong'.



Meanwhile, coming to work terms, after the failure of the recently released mythological film Shaakuntalam, she is busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. Raj & DK will be directing the Indian adaptation. Samantha and Varun Dhawan will be sharing screen space for the first time in this series. She also has a Telugu romantic movie Kushi in the pipeline. The actress is sharing a screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film and marks their second collab after Mahanati. The film is scheduled to be released on September 1.