Trial shoot of SS Rajamouli's film RRR cancelled owing to rise in COVID 19 cases in Hyderabad?

According to news reports, the trial shoot of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR has been cancelled. The news reports further add that due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state of Telangana, the trial shoot of RRR has been cancelled. The previous new reports had stated that the Baahubali director wanted to do a trial shoot to see if all things can be done smoothly keeping in mind the rules and regulations established by the state government.

The film, RRR is expected to be a period drama, which will feature the south stars as freedom fighter. The much-awaited film RRR will have Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing freedom fighters names, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The first look of the actor and producer Ram Charan was unveiled on the eve of Ram Charan's birthday. The film RRR remains to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The fans and film audiences gave the first look of actor Ram Charan a thundering response.

Many fans took to their social media accounts to express their thoughts about the SS Rajamouli directorial. The film was slated for a release in July 2020. But, the makers of the film pushed the film's release to January 8, 2021. But, now, due to the Coronavirus lockdown in the country, there is a lot of uncertainty with respect to the film's release date.

