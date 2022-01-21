Tribute to Late Puneeth Rajkumar: Actors memorable Kannada films to stream online

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jan 21, 2022 02:38 PM IST  |  5.9K
   
Tribute to Late Puneeth Rajkumar
Tribute to Late Puneeth Rajkumar: Actors memorable Kannada films to stream online
Advertisement

Honouring the legacy of Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, Amazon Prime Video will be doing an world premiere of three films from Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions. These include Man of the Match, One Cut Two Cut and Family Pack. 

The sudden demise of Puneeth Rajkumar has left a huge void in the Kannada film industry. The actor left for a heavenly abode on 29 October 2021 after suffering an massive heart attack. Several members film fraternity and his fans gathered in millions to pay their last respect to their beloves star. 

amazone_post.jpg

Also Read: Varun Tej back in action post birthday celebration; Shares video from the set of F3: Fun and Frustration

Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!