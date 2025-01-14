Trinadha Rao Nakkina drops first statement after body-shaming comments on actress Anshu Ambani; ‘Made those comments in jest…’

Trigger: This article contains mention of body-shaming, which might be triggering for some readers.

The teaser launch event for the upcoming film Mazaka sparked intense debate after Telugu director Trinadha Rao Nakkina made comments on stage about the film’s actress, Anshu Ambani, referencing her significant physical transformation. His statements were widely criticized as body-shaming, drawing immediate backlash from audiences.

Amid the controversy, the filmmaker took to social media to clarify that his remarks were not intended to insult or demean. He explained that the comment was made in jest and aimed at engaging the audience.

Check out his video here:

The filmmaker stated, “I came to know that several women were uncomfortable with my statements during the teaser launch of Mazaka. I call it unfortunate, as they were not planned. I made those comments in jest, hoping to make everyone laugh. However, if these remarks have hurt you, this is my mistake.”

Trinadha further extended a heartfelt apology to everyone affected by his remarks. He also expressed his intention to personally apologize to Anshu Ambani, admitting he never expected the matter to escalate to this extent.

In his words, “I would like to issue a heartfelt apology, as they were objectionable. I will also personally apologise to Anshu. I didn’t realise this would become such a significant issue.”

For those unversed, the filmmaker had made a comment at the event referencing actress Anshu Ambani’s “size.” He remarked on how she used to look completely different before and added that he had suggested she put on more weight, as Telugu cinema prefers actresses with a “bigger size.”

ALSO READ: Samantha Prabhu switches on her ‘recovery mode’ post suffering from Chikungunya; reveals what healed her joint pains