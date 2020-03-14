Trisha to be replaced by Kajal Aggarwal in Chiranjeevi’s Acharya? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, has replaced Trisha in Chiranjeevi's next film, Acharya.

After Trisha announced on her Twitter space that she opted out of Chiranjeevi’s next film Acharya, new media reports have surfaced claiming that Kajal Aggarwal will be replacing Trisha for the role. According to Cinema Express, the makers have okayed Kajal after a test look. “The makers did a look test on Kajal and are convinced with her looks and body language for the part. They will complete the other modalities in a day or two and make a formal announcement. She will join the sets next week,” Cinema Express quoted a source as saying.

The film is helmed by Koratala Siva, and Sonu Sood will also be seen playing one of the prime characters in the film. Extravagant sets are erected in Kokapet for the film’s shooting. Reports emerged stating that the first leg of the schedule will go on till Sankranthi. Chiranjeevi will be seen as a government employee in the film. Popular south actor Trisha will be seen romancing the megastar on-screen.

Meanwhile, Trisha has a line up of movies in her kitty including ace director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Hearsay has that she will be seen as the Chola queen Kundhavai Nachiyar in Ponniyin Selvan. She will also be seen playing the role of Mollywood megastar Mohanlal’s wife in Ram. Kajal Aggaral, on the other hand, will be seen as the female lead in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. She will also be seen as the leading lady in Mosagu.

Credits :Cinema Express

