Trisha completes 19 years in the industry: Shares an inspiring note celebrating her big day

Trisha, who is often referred to as Queen Of South India has completed 19 years in the film industry. The stunner made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 1999 Tamil film Jodi and bagged her first lead role in the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe. Since then, there has been no looking back. To celebrate her special day, Trisha has penned a sweet yet inspiring note.

Sharing a photo of herself looking overwhelmed, Trisha wrote, "A wise man once said,” Get a job you don’t need a vacation from”And so I did.And I’m still vacationing.For those who’ve been with me on this journey,I’m never letting you go and I am today because of you all.Beyond thankful for the best 19 years of my life."

Take a look:

— Trish (@trishtrashers) December 14, 2021

After being a part of many South Indian films, Trisha made her Bollywood début with Akshay Kumar's Khatta Meetha in 2010.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan has signed her first web series, titled Brinda. Directed by Surya Vangala, the show is an investigative thriller that is currently in the making.

Up next, she will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and Mohanlal's Ram, directed by Jeethu Joseph.

