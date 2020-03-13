  1. Home
Trisha confirms walking out of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film citing creative differences

South star Trisha Krishnan took to her Twitter space and announced that she walked out of Chiranjeevi's movie due to some creative differences.
3330 reads Mumbai Updated: March 13, 2020 09:18 pm
Trisha Krishnan was touted to play the lead in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film with Koratala Siva. This is notably Chiranjeevi’s 152nd film, and Trisha and Megastar were said to be reuniting after 13 long years post Stalin, which was directed by AR Murugadoss. However, she seems to have walked out of the same, citing creative differences. She took to her Twitter to inform about the same. Check out her tweet below: 

Trisha's upcoming projects include 'Paramapadham Vilayattu', 'Raangi', 'Garjanai', 'Ram' and 'Ponniyin Selvan'. 'Paramapadham Vilayattu' was supposed to release on February 28, but was postponed due to non-availability of theatres. Among her projects, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is most exciting for the galaxy of stars it boasts of which includes the likes of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Vikram Prabhu, Prabhu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and a host of others and is helmed by the ace director Mani Ratnam. The project is bankrolled by the director’s Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions. 

Meanwhile, looks like the team of Chiranjeevi 152 is on the hunt for a new heroine! Chiranjeevi was last seen on screen in Sye Rya Narasimha Reddy, which put up a decent show in Telugu and a lukewarm show in other languages. Sye Rya Narasimha Reddy saw Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading ladies while a host of other stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Ravi Kishan, Jagapati Babu, etc, played important supporting roles.

