Trisha enjoys her pool time as she holidays in Mexico; Watch Video

South diva Trisha is off for a vacation to Mexico. The Aaru star shared a 4-second clip from her holiday, where she is seen standing in a pool wearing high-glam blue swimwear along with a sunhat. The video included the caption, "They call me Señorita". Although the actress is not too active on social media, her countless fans await any update from her personal life. Even after being in the limelight for more than 19 years now, Trisha has managed to maintain her stardom with utmost ease.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will star next in the renowned filmmaker Mani Ratnam's latest venture, Ponniyin Selvan. The first look of this much-talked-about magnum opus was dropped recently. Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi were all intense and rough in the film preview, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha were a sight to behold in royal their avatars. This historical drama is slated for a theatrical release on September 30.

The storyline of Ponniyin Selvan has been adapted from a historical fiction penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The book follows the story of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty. The outing has been co-written by the director himself along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan.

Jointly bankrolled by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions, this project will feature a background score by the music maestro A.R. Rahman. Ravi Varman has been roped in for the film's cinematography. Considered to be made on a grand scale, the project has already created a lot of momentum among the fans.

