Trisha expresses interest to feature in Selvaraghavan’s Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule sequel with Venkatesh

Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, the 2007 Telugu film directed by Selvaraghavan, featured Venkatesh and Trisha in the lead roles. Recently, Selvaraghavan reflected on Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule and shared with his fans that he would be open to making a sequel to the film. Ten years after he shared the tweet on his social media handle, the film’s female protagonist, Trisha Krishnan, replied to Selvaraghavan and stated that she would be ready to be featured in a sequel to Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule.

Trisha responds to Selvaraghavan’s tweet about a possible sequel to Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule

Selvaraghavan took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Watched AMAV after a long time. Had a great time working with venky and @trishtrashers .. don't mind making a sequel.!" To the director cum actor’s tweet, Trsiha replied by stating, "I’m ready @selvaraghavan"

Even though the interaction between Trisha Krishna and Selvaraghavan largely seemed to be fun banter between two colleagues, it has to be seen whether the acclaimed filmmaker indeed makes a sequel to his film.

About Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule

Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule featured an ensemble cast including Venkatesh, Trisha, Sriram, Kota Srinivasa Rao, K Viswanath, and Sunil. The film was a success both critically and commercially and spawned remakes in several other languages. Famously, the film was remade into Tamil as Yaaradi Nee Mohini and featured Selvaraghavan's brother Dhanush and Nayanthara as the protagonists. Other than that, Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule was remade into Bengali as 100% Love, Bhojpuri as Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Kannada as Anthu Inthu Preethi Banthu, and Odia as Prema Adhei Akshyara.

Selvaraghavan’s last directorial venture was the 2022 film Naane Varuvean, featuring Dhanush in the lead role. The director has, in the recent past, acted in several films and has also been acclaimed for his performances.

Trisha Krishnan’s work front

Trisha is all set to reunite with Thalapathy Vijay for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, which also features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin. Additionally, the actress is also expected to act alongside Ajith Kumar in Vidamuyarchi. If Trisha indeed stars in the film, then this will mark the fifth collaboration between her and Ajith after Yennai Arindhaal, Mankatha, Ji, and Kireedam.

