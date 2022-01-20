Trisha gets back to work after testing negative for COVID-19; Shares a pretty selfie from sets

Trisha Krishnan, who has recovered from COVID-19 a few days ago, is back to work. The actress shared a pretty selfie from the sets of her shoot as she is 'back to the hood.' She can be seen flaunting her natural face as she captured herself from the mirror.

On January 7, Trisha took to Twitter to share a statement in which she wrote: “Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it.”

On January 12, after a week or so, Trisha shared a beautiful selfie she clicked in the car to announce that she has tested negative for coronavirus. She thanked her fans for their prayers and love and added that she was never happier to read the word ‘negative’ on a report. “Never been happier to read the word “negative” on a report. Thank you all for your love and prayers. Now I’m ready for you 2022,” Trisha wrote.

Although Trisha is back to work, it is not on which movie she is currently working on as she has a slew of them lined up. Trisha will next be a part of Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. Apart from this, She is also awaiting the release of next Tamil thriller, Raangi, which is expected to head straight to OTT.

