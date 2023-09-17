Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh bump into each other at an event; Here’s what happened next

Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh are two of the most successful actresses in South Indian cinema at the moment. On the professional front, both of them are having a great year so far. Thereby, the recent interaction between Trisha and Keerthy on the red carpet of an award show has been winning over the internet. As two of the biggest names in present-day South Indian cinema came together, fans could not keep calm.

For the uninitiated, both Keerthy and Trisha were attending the SIIMA Awards 2023, where they bumped into each other. The beloved actresses hugged each other and posed for the cameras together, to the utter delight of fans. Trisha donned a black and silver gown, while the Mahanati actress chose to go with a blue suit for the award function. Their interaction on the red carpet, even though brief, has been going viral on the internet.

Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh pose together on the red carpet as they bump into each other

Trisha Krishnan’s work front

Trisha may very well be in the most exciting phase of her career. The actress was last featured as Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II alongside a star-studded cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R Parthiban. Trisha will also appear alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo.

If that was not enough, the actress is rumored to be part of forthcoming projects with Ajith Kumar, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan. It would not be wrong to say that more than two decades into her career, Trisha is still ruling the roost, as she is the first choice to act in the films of the biggest stars in the country.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

2023 was a mixed bag for Keerthy Suresh, as she had Nani’s Dasara, Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan, and Bhola Shankar, which also featured Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia. The actress is also making her Hindi film debut pretty soon alongside Varun Dhawan in the remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri, directed by Atlee. The National Award-winner has already proven herself as an actress who can be a part of all kinds of genres and has several films coming up in the near future that highlight her versatility.

