Trisha Krishnan announces horror thriller co-starring Radikaa Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali; Begins shoot in London

Trisha Krishnan has been keeping fans waiting for her next project after last appearing in a lead role in Karuppu. Now, the actress has been confirmed to headline a psychological horror thriller with Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon.

Trisha Krishnan to headline horror thriller film after Karuppu

In a recent update shared by the team, Panorama Studios confirmed that its maiden project in Tamil cinema will be headlined by Trisha Krishnan . According to industry insider Sreedhar Pillai, the film will be a psychological horror thriller and has already begun shooting in London.

Recently, a few videos of the actress from London surfaced online and made the rounds on social media. Reportedly, Aparna Balamurali and Radikaa Sarathkumar will also appear in key roles in the upcoming film.

As quoted by Variety India, Menon, who is also making his Tamil debut, said that the film represents a new chapter in his creative journey. He also expressed excitement about working with Trisha, Radikaa, and Aparna, describing the combination of the cast and crew as one of the reasons the project is particularly exciting.

Trisha Krishnan’s work front

Trisha Krishnan was last seen in a lead role in Suriya’s fantasy actioner Karuppu , directed by RJ Balaji. The film follows Binu and her father, Sukumaran, whose stolen jewellery leads them to Baby Kannan, an influential person who deliberately delays their case.

Sukumaran seeks help from Vettai Karuppu, who enters the court disguised as Saravanan and takes up the case. After recovering the jewellery, Saravanan vows to ensure that others seeking justice are not made to wait. As he challenges Baby Kannan’s influence, the latter attempts to relocate the court, but his plans ultimately fail when Kaaval Karuppu intervenes.

Apart from Suriya and Trisha, the film also stars RJ Balaji, Natty Subramaniam, Poobalam Pragatheeswaran, Supreeth Reddy, Anagha Maya Ravi, Swasika, Sshivada, and others in key roles. It is available to stream on Netflix.

Looking ahead, the actress is also set to appear alongside Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara. However, the movie has yet to lock a release date. Moreover, she is also rumored to likely appear in Karthi’s next film with director Mohan Raja.

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