Trisha Krishnan Birthday: 7 Times Karuppu actress backed Thalapathy Vijay, says ‘We understand each other’

Trisha Krishnan is celebrating her 43rd birthday on May 4, 2026. As the actress turns a year older, let’s take a look back at the times she supported her alleged lover, co-star, and friend, Thalapathy Vijay.

7 Times Trisha Krishnan supported Thalapathy Vijay

1. Trisha Krishnan calls Thalapathy Vijay her ‘home’

Speaking at Leo’s success meet, Trisha said, “Vijay… it was like meeting a school friend again after a long time. There was the same comfort, love, and friendship. In my 20-year career, the longest journey I’ve had with a co-star has been with Vijay. They say home is not a place, but a person. We understand each other.”

At the same event, Vijay credited Trisha’s ability to remain a leading actress for over 20 years, referring to her as a ‘princess’ in light of her role as Princess Kundhavai in Ponniyin Selvan. The comment even made the actress blush.

2. Trisha Krishnan about Vijay’s career path

Speaking at SIIMA 2025, the Vidaamuyarchi actress reacted to Vijay’s future career plans, saying, “Whatever he dreams, may it come true, because he deserves it.”

3. When Trisha called her chemistry with Vijay ‘intact’ even after 15 years

Ahead of Leo’s release, Trisha told Deccan Chronicle that their on-screen chemistry remains unchanged. She said, “I can’t reveal much about the story, but our on-screen chemistry will still be intact in the film.”

4. When Trisha labelled Vijay as the epitome of professionalism

In an old interview with Sun TV, Trisha said, “Working with Vijay takes some time, you have to build a comfort level. He isn’t serious, but he is very quiet. When we were doing Ghilli, once he started talking, he wouldn’t stop, and he was a lot of fun to work with. There are no interferences when working with him; he is the epitome of professionalism.”

5. Trisha Krishnan on reunion with Vijay after 15 years in Leo

At the film’s success event, Trisha said, “The Leo set felt like that. I used to tell Lokesh, ‘It doesn’t feel like work, even though we’re working so much.’ It felt more like a vacation.”

6. Amid rumors with Vijay, Trisha Krishnan shared a cryptic note on Instagram

Recently, Vijay and Trisha have been in the spotlight due to relationship rumors. Addressing the buzz indirectly, the actress wrote, “When you are full of love, it confuses people who are full of sh*t.”

7. Trisha’s birthday post for ‘bestest’ Vijay

In a 2025 birthday post, Trisha Krishnan shared an unseen picture of Vijay with her pet, Izzy. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, bestest.”

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