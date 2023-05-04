Trisha Krishnan Birthday: Watch these 5 classic movies if you loved her as Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan 2

Trisha Krishnan is one of the reigning queens of South cinema. From the age of 16, she has been ruling the industry with her acting prowess and impeccable talent. Modelling, a supporting role as a friend to the 'Queen of South India', she has come a long way and paved a niche for herself for two decades in the Tamil and Telugu film industry.

Trisha Krishnan made her debut as a lead actor in 2002 with the film Mounam Pesiyadhe. However, she became an overnight sensation with her Telugu debut film Varsham, where she acted alongside Prabhas and impressed the audiences with her performances. It is one of the classic films of the actress. After this, she became a door girl next door with her performances in blockbuster films like Athadu, Ghilli, Aaru, Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Aayutha Ezhuthu, Pournami, Stalin, Sainikudu, Bujjigadu, Bodyguard and many more.

Today, Trisha Krishnan is celebrating her birthday, and social media is filled with wishes from fans and friends. On that note, if you loved the actress' performance as Kundavai in Ponniyin Selvan 2, let us tell you that she has delivered many such memorable performances in superhit movies.

Let us take a look at Trisha Krishnan's five classic movies that you should definitely watch

Athadu

Can't miss adding Athadu to the list first as Trisha was a pure treat to watch in the film. It's been more than 15 years since the film was released but still is fresh to Telugu audiences. From family emotions, romance, drama, and action to music, everything about Athadu made it a cult classic. Her performance as Poori opposite Mahesh Babu is one of her best careers and shouldn't be missed at any cost.



Ghilli

Ghilli and Okkadu are one of the best movies in Tamil and Telugu respectively. The film, which starred Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, is considered one of the classics. The actress played the role of Dhanalakshmi, the character played, who escapes from her maternal uncle who’s trying to marry her. Trisha’s performance in this movie along with her romance and chemistry captured the viewers’ hearts and showed an admirable performance. It was so loved that audiences wanted them to be back again once again and their wish was finally fulfilled as the duo are coming back together after 17 years.

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay are teaming up together for Lokesh Kangaraj's Leo, which is currently under process.



Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa

How can we miss adding Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa to the list? Trisha is what she is because of the film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, which played a huge role in her career. Trisha as Jessi in this Gautham Menon’s super hit film will always be one of her best films. Her chemistry with Silambarasan TR and characterization will be placed on the shelves of the most loved movie characters of Tamil cinema. Truly one of the best romantic films. And the music of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, still can't get over it.

It was also remade in Telugu as Ye Maaya Chesave, which featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya in lead roles.

Kodi

Trisha knows how to ace every role that's placed on the table for her. Be it as a college girl, rural woman, romantic actress, politician, princess, or anything of that matter. The actress totally impressed the netizens with one such role and that is as a politician in the Tamil film Kodi. She played a political leader who kills her boyfriend Kodi, played by actor Dhanush for her personal gain. Trisha’s role as a political criminal was highly appreciated.

Directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar, Kodi became a superhit. The Telugu version Dharmayogi also received positive reviews and became a commercial success.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana

You know she is a good actor, when she is able to look her best and give good chemistry on screen with anyone. One of her underrated classic movies of Trisha is the romantic drama Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, alongside Siddharth. The film, Prabhu Deva's directorial début, opened to rave reviews, with Trisha receiving praise for her portrayal of the village girl Siri, which earned her several Best Actress awards. Her innocence, playful nature, love, and romance with Siddharth was so refreshing to watch.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, which is popularly known as Something Something and Who lets the dog out, was also made in Tamil as Unakum enakum and increased her fanbase.



It would be so wrong to justify Trish Krishnan's illustrious career in five movies. Although these are our five picks, there are many films like 96, Aranmanai 2, Saamy, Yennai Arindhaal, Petta, and many more.

